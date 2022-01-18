Grant enables museum to keep inspiring future generations

BROOKLANDS Museum is already putting the £432,000 it received from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to good use.

The award-winning Weybridge venue, birthplace of British motorsport and aviation, is concentrating on maintaining its operations and the continued provision of visitor experiences.

OUT FOR A SPIN – Andrew Lewis, Tamalie Newbery and Lord Parkinson on the members’ banking

Tamalie Newbery, the museum’s director and CEO, said: “The Culture Recovery Fund has enabled the museum to still be here, which it wouldn’t have been without that support.

“We exist to use the past to inspire people, to make a better future for the world. The stories of innovation and endeavour that took place here at Brooklands in the 20th century are so important in encouraging young people to think about the difference they can make in the world.”

PRESERVING HISTORY – (From left) Museum trustee Captain Mike Bannister, collections manager Andrew Lewis, Brooklands CEO Tamalie Newbery and Lord Parkinson with some of the museum’s prized exhibits

The fund’s purpose is to minimise the pandemic’s impact on cultural icons, and has been a lifeline to sites and organisations across the UK.

To mark the grant the Minister for Arts, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, was taken on a tour of the museum by Ms Newbery to appreciate the rich history of Brooklands.

Lord Parkinson said: “I was delighted to visit Brooklands Museum and see at first hand how the Culture Recovery Fund has helped the museum to stay open and to build on the excellent work it was doing before the pandemic hit.

“Brooklands Museum is helping to inspire new generations about our fascinating motoring and aviation history.”

Brooklands is the largest museum in Surrey, occupying 32 acres on the site of the world’s first motor racing circuit, which opened in Weybridge in 1907. It showcases the achievements of the pioneering men and women in motorsport and aviation.

PRECISION WORK – Lord Parkinson with a volunteer from the Brooklands Aircraft Factory

Since opening as a public museum in 1991, it has continued to grow its collection of aircraft, racing bikes and cars, as well as opening the award-winning Brooklands Aircraft Factory and hosting the only Concorde with public access in South East England.

Displays in original buildings, motoring and aviation events and an extensive learning programme for schools and colleges attract more than 185,000 visitors each year.