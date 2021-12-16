Appeal for rejected football stadium scheme is thrown out

AN APPEAL by developer Wayne Gold against the rejection of plans to build a new 9,000-seat stadium for Woking Football Club and more than 1,000 adjacent flats has been dismissed following a public inquiry.

The flats were to be in five buildings between three and 10 storeys.

An artist’s impression of what the completed development would have looked like

The decision follows a two-week Planning Inspectorate inquiry in May after an appeal by Mr Gold’s company GolDev into the decision by Woking Borough Council’s planning committee to refuse planning permission in June last year, despite it being recommended for approval by council officers.

Giving his reasons for dismissing the appeal, MP Michael Gove, the secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, noted: “These very tall buildings in the local context would fail to respect the character and nature of the surrounding development, and that the proposed development would materially change the nature and character of the appeal site and would appear as a large, bulky and – for this location – somewhat incongruous high-rise housing development.

“[The secretary] is not persuaded that such a tall and bulky development could be said to reasonably be in keeping with the character and appearance of the surrounding area, and, overall, agrees that the proposed development would have an adverse and harmful effect on the character and appearance of the street-scene and surrounding area.”

A computer generated image of the development

Although the report looked favourably on the provision of “much-needed” affordable housing, it also recognised “a woeful under-provision of family-sized three and four-plus bedroom units, which might reasonably be expected at a suburban location such as this. The proposed housing mix would not be acceptable”.

Commenting on the decision, Woking FC chairman Rosemary Johnson said: “This has been a very difficult time for the club as the original agreement signed with the developer meant that we were tied into supporting the planning application. However, any appeal was not mentioned within that agreement.

“Clearly, we would love a redeveloped, up-to-date club, but it has to be right for us and the community.

“We are in our first year of full-time football, recovering from games with no fans last season, and the club’s priority is to get the product on the pitch right and our community work on track.

“We need to let things settle down, review where we are and work with our landlord to see the best solution for us, them and local residents.”

Julie Fisher, Woking Borough Council’s chief executive, added: “I know that many residents who campaigned passionately against the development proposals submitted by GolDev will be relieved by this decision.

“Without planning permission, it means that all financial and development agreements entered into between GolDev and Woking Borough Council shall be brought to an end.”

For more on this story, get the 16 December edition of the Woking News & Mail, in shops today.

TO read the full report, visit https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/. In the Search a Case function, enter reference 3265969 to view the case documents.