New Pride Hub is a safe community space

A MEETING place for LGBTQI+ people has opened near Woking railway station.

The Pride Hub, on Station Approach, is run by Pride in Surrey who describe it as a “safe space zone, designed to be a welcoming, relaxing and open space for individuals and groups to enjoy”.

Pride in Surrey patron Hazell Dean, scissors ready to cut the ribbon and declare the hub officially open, is flanked by Charlie Watts (left) and Stephen Ireland. Picture by Terry Habgood

Charlie Watts, the Pride in Surrey CEO, said: “The community has needed this safe and inclusive place for a long time and we’re incredibly proud to be able to provide it.

“Our Pride Hub is an alcohol-free space, offering hot drinks, soft drinks and snacks and we also have a shop offering a huge range of books, gifts and merchandise. Most of all, this is a space for our incredible, diverse and intersectional community.

“It’s incredible to see so many people here supporting this initiative and helping the Pride Hub to realise its full potential. Our safe space has already been utilised by young people who have come along to check out what we’re doing and we’re over the moon to see the space being used exactly as we’d intended.”

Charlie Watts, the Pride in Surrey CEO. Pictures by Studio 13 Photography

The Pride Hub is a permanent space following the successful running of a temporary facility in the Peacock Centre last year.

Kel Finan-Cooke, the Pride in Surrey head of communications, said: “It proved to be such a popular little venue. We had people coming in looking for advice and information and young people meeting their dates there. It really proved to us that a safe space was needed so we pooled all the resources and now we have a bigger, better, shinier safe space for the community.

“The space is designed to be used by all community groups. A lot of support groups have to meet in a pub or a café and it is not always appropriate. We are providing that space for community groups and services to meet and deliver workshops and counselling services.”

Most of the funding for the Pride Hub comes from Surrey County Council, which is sponsoring all Pride in Surrey events and services this year.

Music star Hazell Dean, the Pride in Surrey patron who opened the Hub, said: “LGBTQI+ people and especially the transgender community are suffering prejudice, hatred, abuse and violence right now and that is absolutely not acceptable.

“Along with everyone from the team at Pride in Surrey, I’m encouraging everyone to say no to hate and to stand together for an inclusive community.”