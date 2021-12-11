Generous donors present town Christmas tree

Council leader Ayesha Azad, WBC chief executive Julie Fisher and deputy mayor Cllr Saj Hussain with Raza Babar, Sangeeta Patel, Zafar Iqbal, Mr M Zubair and Shahid Azeem from the WABF. Pictures by Anthony Gurr

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Woking town centre

The spirit of Christmas has been helped by members of the Woking Asian Business Forum (WABF), who presented the annual Christmas tree to the people of the borough for the 12th year in a row.

Located in Jubilee Square, the 35ft Spruce tree from Kielder Forest, Northumberland was formally gifted to Woking’s community in a short ceremony last week.

Cllr Saj Hussain, Deputy Mayor of Woking, said: “Christmas would not be the same without the generosity of the Woking Asian Business Forum in donating the magnificent tree that has pulled the town’s festivities together.

“It is the time for community spirt and the tree is a symbol of the strong relationship between communities, and I thank WABF for their continued support.”

Shahid Azeem, WABF chairman, said: “We are thrilled to be able to give the gift of Christmas and donate such a prominent Christmas symbol to be enjoyed by all. We pride our relationship on the strong bonds within the communities where all religions and faiths can come together to enjoy the festive magic in Woking.”

Once the tree is taken down in the New Year, the chippings are turned into bedding for plants around the borough.

Elsewhere in Woking town centre there is more family fun including a real ice rink, a pedal-powered gingerbread house, and a free visit to Santa in his enchanted grotto with singing reindeers at Wosley Place.