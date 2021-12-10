Festive fun run boosts funds for hospice

AROUND 115 people put on Christmassy clothes and hats to raise money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice charity on Sunday morning.

Hands up who’s ready for the run, after a vigorous warm-up

Their aim was to run, jog, skip, walk or even dance as many one-kilometre laps of Woking Park as they wished, bringing in sponsorship from families, friends and workmates.

Proceeds from the annual event were boosted for the first time by a seasonal fair in the leisure centre, with stalls selling a range of crafts, gifts, refreshments and items donated for sale in the charity’s shops

THE SEASON IS STRONG WITH THESE TWO: Tom Hunt and son William sported matching festive jumpers for the run

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who came out to take part and enjoy our festive fun run and our Christmas market,” said the charity’s events fundraising manager, Krista Lougher.

“We were so happy to be able to put on one of our annual events that so many enjoy, and it was great to see everyone back out and taking part. The Christmas market was a lovely addition to this year’s event, and thanks too to all the vendors.”

Krista added that the event would not have been possible without help from some “amazing” volunteers and the sponsorship of Trident Honda.

She said the music provided by the Herd of Sax saxophone ensemble and Brooklands Radio helped the morning go with a swing, and Father Christmas was also there to jolly people along.

The charity is still receiving sponsorship money and totalling up the other proceeds from the fun run.