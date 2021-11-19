Hotfooting it across the coals for hospice

INTREPID thrill seekers hot-footed it down to Woking Football Club last week to take part in the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Firewalk challenge.

Brave participants raised funds as they conquered the hot coals, each walker receiving a medal and certificate of completion.

The team from sponsors Seymours conquered the hot coals

“I felt really proud to take part in this event, not only as part of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice fundraising team, but also in memory of my lovely mum who passed away in the hospice in 2018,” said firewalker Sophie Crossman. “I would encourage others to step outside their comfort zone and take on this challenge in support of the hospice.”

Krista Lougher, acting community and events fundraising manager for the hospice, said: “The night was a great success, from the training of the amazing Errol from Planit Firewalking, the music and support from Brooklands Radio, all the way to the final fire show display by Bonnie from Twisted Bliss.”

The fiery skills of Bonnie from Twisted Bliss.

She said the event raised £5,000 for the charity.

“We would also like to say a massive thank you to our sponsors Seymour’s Estate Agents and our venue host Woking Football club for helping make this event possible,” added Krista.

“Thank you to all who supported this event, we look forward to seeing you at the next one.”