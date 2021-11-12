School brings community together

GOLDSWORTH Primary School celebrated its fourth annual Diwali fireworks evening last weekend.

A cultural programme themed around Indian festivals was held on Sunday in which 20 children from Reception to Year 6 sang and danced in songs about festivals Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri among others.

THE POWER OF LIGHT: Celebrating the triumph of good over evil are Arjun, Onvi, Rishika and Shrithik

The evening culminated with a colourful fireworks display. More than 1,000 people from the local community attended the event, which was entirely managed by parent volunteers who taught children songs and dances related to this year’s theme of Indian festivals, decorated the stage with handmade lanterns and lamps (diyas), organised and manned the stalls throughout the evening.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is the biggest Hindu festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. The day marks the return of Hindu god Ram to his hometown Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years and defeating demon god Ravana. Hindus across the world celebrate the festival by lighting their homes, launching fireworks, dressing up in new clothes and meeting friends and family.

Fireworks at the Goldsworth Primary School event

As Diwali usually falls close to Guy Fawkes’ celebrations, the school’s Diwali fireworks brings together its diverse community by combining both the events.

“Our school used to have a firework display before but in the last four years we have made it a combined Diwali event by including entertainment, music, decoration and Indian foods,” said Helen Smith, chairman of Friends of Goldsworth Primary School. “The evening combines traditions across food, music and entertainment, all culminating in fabulous fireworks.”

The event raises several thousand pounds annually, and the money is used to fund facilities for the school’s children.