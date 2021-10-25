Never too early for some seasonal music and fun

ARE you dreaming of a white Christmas in October? Probably not. On the other hand, it might be worth getting your seasonal cheer early – just in case supply chain issues mean the festive season is pretty much cancelled again.

If you fancy the idea of an early yuletide show now, you’re in luck. After sold-out performances in London’s West End in 2019, the producers of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas are bringing the production to Woking this week.

Sheila Ferguson as Martha Watson, aiming to feel the vibe of a live audience

The show stars Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson as Martha Watson, Olivier Award nominee Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Matthew Jeans as Bob Wallace, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes, Emily Langham as Judy Haynes and Duncan Smith as General Waverly.

While best known as the lead singer of a group whose hits include When Will I See You Again?, Take Good Care of Yourself and A Woman In Love, Ferguson also has many theatre credits to her name.

They include the musicals Thoroughly Modern Millie, Soul Train, Oh! What A Night and Respect La Diva. as she has.

A scene from White Christmas, yuletide cheer in the autumn

She has also played many parts in pantomimes, and appeared on television as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! and as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

White Christmas is billed as “a timeless romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages”. It features the classic songs Blue Skies, Sisters, I Love A Piano, Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep) and that most famous festive song of all… White Christmas.

The show sees Ferguson doing what she does best – singing rather than appearing on TV.

“What I really like to do is stand in the middle of the stage and take it,” she says. “That’s the kind of feeling you get when you are singing to an audience rather than a camera.”

In fact, she’s not a big fan of cameras at all and adds: “One of the things that is creeping into the business and you get nowadays is you walk on to a stage and there is clicking, taking pictures of you.

“You can find yourself on videos of YouTube before you even get back home. I don’t get it, and I am not the only performer who feels this way. I don’t get the same feeling with the audience, that vibe, the pump, the rhythm of great music.

“Who would want to go to Wimbledon and video the thing when I could watch it on television in that case. I want to see the players and feel the vibe.”

White Christmas is at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking, from Thursday to Saturday this week, 28-30 October.