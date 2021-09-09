Rhys ascending quickly to star for GB

HORSELL teenager Rhys Conlon is back home after starring for Great Britain at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Youth Championships in Voronezh, Russia.
The 14-year-old’s father, Greg, told the News & Mail: “Rhys was selected in all three Olympic disciplines of lead, boulder and speed.
“In lead, his first Great Britain representative competition, he finished an excellent 11th, one hold short of a final spot.
“Next, in bouldering, he qualified in fourth place for the final, guaranteeing a world top-six rank. Rhys finished sixth in the final.
“Then he competed in speed. He was not expected to rank high – speed is very much a standalone discipline – but he was hoping for a top-five finish in the combined ranking, Olympic style.
“Rhys finished fourth in the all-round Olympic format including speed.”
After the results were announced, Woking High School – where the talented teen is a pupil – tweeted: “Outstanding! Who knows, we might see Rhys in the Olympics?”