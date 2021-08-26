Pirbright’s yellow submarine explained in runup to village fair

AN EXPLANATION for the mysterious bright yellow pipes that appeared on Pirbright Village Green has surfaced – they are a teaser for the village fair that is taking place next week.

The four tubes rose from the grass near the White Hart pub three weeks ago.

The Yellow Submarine that has surfaced on Pirbright Village Green

They have now been revealed as the periscopes of a model of the Yellow Submarine, the undersea craft from The Beatles’ song and animated film.

Pirbright Village Fair is from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 4 September 4, with The Sea as its theme.

There will be displays at the village church and on the green, arena performances and dozens of stalls and food outlets. The attractions include a surf simulator, a petting farm and donkey rides.

The fair is organised jointly by the church and Pirbright Parish Council, usually with the aim of raising funds for the church and community organisations. This year, the emphasis is on bringing the community together and having fun after the past 18 months of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.