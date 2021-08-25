Opportunity to put big life questions to archbishop

RESIDENTS are being invited to put questions to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, when he speaks at Woking Football Club’s stadium and Gordon’s School next month.

The hour-long events, part of 11 organised by the Diocese of Guildford in partnership with local churches, are on Sunday 26 September.

MATTERS OF FAITH – The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will visit Woking next month as part of the Big Questions programme. Picture by: World Council of Churches

“The pandemic has left many people asking big questions,” said the Rev. David Senior, co-ordinator of the Archbishop’s visit.

“How could this have happened? How can we find security and hope when life is so fragile? Where do we go from here? People are looking for answers.

“The Archbishop is very much looking forward to visiting Woking, to meeting local people and seeking to answer their questions by drawing on his own experience of life and faith.”

Although some details are still being finalised, the proposed format is for a short talk by Archbishop Justin, followed by a longer period of questions from the audience.

Woking’s stadium is one of the larger venues being used by the “Big Questions” programme over that weekend , so there is likely to be an event capacity of around 1,000, contingent on any Government guidelines. The event starts at 3.30pm.

Subjects for the questions are not restricted, they should simply reflect the struggles people have faced during the pandemic. The afternoon offers the opportunity to explore them with Archbishop Justin.

It is expected that questions will be submitted by the audience in real time.

Archbishop Justin will conclude the weekend programme at Gordon’s School in West End, with a scheduled 5.15pm start.

* Everyone is welcome and admission is free, but as places are limited, tickets must be booked in advance. To view the “Big Questions” schedule, visit www.cofeguildford.org.uk/big-questions and use the link by each venue to book.