Artisan festival showcases the produce of the hills

THE first Surrey Hills Artisan Festival is being held today and tomorrow (3 and 4 July). The weekend event promises to be a showcase of the very best of the Surrey Hills’ food, drink, art and crafts.

RURAL CHARM – Denbies Wine Estate hosts the Surrey Hills Artisan Festival this weekend

The two-day outdoor festival at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking allows visitors the opportunity to buy locally made produce, enjoy arts and crafts, learn new skills, sample delicious food and drink, and see master craftspeople in action.

The first Surrey Hills Artisan Festival is planned as a COVID safe outing, giving vistors the chance to get out and sample some of the very best locally produced food and drink

You can browse stalls that include food, wine, beer, gin, chocolate, skincare, jewellery, textiles, woodwork, glass, ceramics, painting and sculpture.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of food and drink from within the Surrey Hills: a wood-fired pizza, a zingy Thai curry, delicious African cuisine, vibrant street food, handcrafted doughnuts, a glass of Surrey Hills wine, or perhaps a Silent Pool gin and tonic.

Everything has been planned to comply with the Government’s COVID safety guidelines.

The festival is organised by Surrey Hills Enterprises, which works with local businesses to support the rural economy and promote, protect and enhance the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Local arts and crafts will also be on offer, with stalls and demos to delight and inspire visitors

Its partners are Denbies Wine Estate, Surrey Hills Arts and Surrey Artists Open Studios, and it is sponsored by Saffery Read.

The Surrey Hills Artisan Festival 2021 is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are £7.50 on the gate, with free entry for children under 12.

On-site parking is free, and Dorking railway station is a 15-minute walk from the vineyard.

For more information, visit www.surreyhills.org/events/surrey-hills-artisan-festival-2021. The organisers suggest visitors check its website before travelling.