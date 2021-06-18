Focus on yoga wellbeing, and raise money for Woking Mind

AN ONLINE yoga class is being run this weekend to raise money for the charity Woking Mind.

Woking teacher Shweta Marwaha is holding the special class on Sunday 20 June, to coincide with International Yoga Day the next day.

Shweta Marwaha practicing yoga

“Beyond its immediate impact on physical health, the pandemic and the pandemic-related restrictions have also worsened psychological and mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety,” Shweta said.

“Yoga has helped many people cope with the ongoing uncertainty and instability brought about by the pandemic, and it has also played a vital role in the recovery and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients.”

Shweta set up Karma Yoga and Pilates in 2013, after taking up yoga when her youngest son was born and did classes in her own home.

In November last year she ran a special charity class that raised £920 for Shooting Star Chase children’s charity.

Shweta said International Yoga Day this year will focus on yoga for wellbeing, which is why she has chosen to donate the money raised in the class to Woking Mind.

“The online charity class will be suitable for all levels and no prior experience of yoga is necessary,” she said.

“We will practice three different types of yoga, Hatha yoga, Yin Yoga & Yogic Relaxation. It will be a great opportunity to try these yoga styles.”

Shweta has recently restarted live classes for yoga and pilates.

* THE class will be held via Zoom from 7.30pm to 9pm. For more information or to sign up, email karmayogapilates@outlook.com or visit karmayogaandpilates.co.uk.