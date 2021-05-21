Over-40s adventurer wanted to try out forest campsites

ADVENTUROUS over-40s in Woking have been invited to try out activities such as kayaking, horse riding and axe throwing this summer in a paid role for a chain of campsites.

Camping in the Forest is looking for a special CEO – Chief Exploration Officer – to test the activities while being given a free pitch at two of its sites in the New Forest and one in the Forest of Dean. The selected applicant will also receive £500.

GREAT OUTDOORS – Cycling along tree-lined tracks is just one of the activities the Camping in the Forest Chief Exploration Officer will be able to try out

He or she will be allowed to take one extra adult.

Rebecca Phipps, marketing manager for Camping in the Forest, said: “More often than not when we’ve got families visiting our campsites, it’s the parents who are dragging the kids to go swinging from the treetops and white-water rafting – they love new experiences.

“We want to celebrate the inner child of the over-40s, so our new Chief Exploration Officer role is the perfect position for someone who knows their reef knot from their granny knot, loves exploring new places and thinks walking boots were made to be muddy.

“If this sounds like you, or someone you know, we want to hear from you! Head to the website and tell us in 100 words what makes you Woking’s most adventurous over-40, and the job could be yours.”

The winning entrant will be able to choose an itinerary from a wide range of activities, including guided walks, cycling, open-water swimming, archery, paddleboarding and cave diving.

He or she will document their visits, including videography, photography and content to be included on the Camping in the Forest website and social channels.

For more information, and to apply, visit https://www.campingintheforest.co.uk/generation-exploration before noon on Wednesday 26 May.