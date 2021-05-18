Artist’s second local exhibition as The Lightbox reopens

IN HER ELEMENTS – Nagihan Seymour with some of the works in her forthcoming solo exhibition

A HORSELL artist is to exhibit her work at The Lightbox after adding ceramics to her collection of paintings.

Nagihan Seymour’s show The Four Elements follows her successful first solo exhibition at the Woking gallery and museum in 2017.

Nagihan combines modern art-making processes with Tezhip, the art of illumination and sacred geometry dating to the 15th century in her native Turkey.

The former materials engineer says her art has influences from science and maths.

The exhibition was scheduled to take place in May last year and was postponed because of coronavirus.

“I have shown online but have really missed meeting people,” Nagihan said. “Part of the joy of being an artist is to meet your audience and get feedback.”

The exhibition, on the ground floor of The Lightbox, starts next week on Tuesday 25 May and runs to 6 June.

In April 2019, Nagihan won the Woking Art Society’s Spring Trophy for Timeless, which included 22-carat gold leaves in a hand-drawn and painted image representing a watch or clock.

Nagihan’s painting Silver Leaves

She studied art in Turkey but put that on hold while she obtained a master’s degree in engineering in Germany before moving to Woking in 2015.

The following year she became a full-time artist with a studio at her home in Horsell.

A spokesman for The Lightbox said: “In this exhibition, Nagihan explores through her designs the classical elements of earth, water, air and fire, which were believed by the ancient Greeks to explain the nature and complexities of all matter.

“The exhibition includes paintings and ceramics incorporating natural pigments and precious metals with each wall space of the gallery symbolising one of the elements.

“Drawing inspiration from nature in the design process, one of the more challenging aspects of her works is to simplify and stylise the infinite complexity of the natural world and apply that in her patterns and designs.

“Nagihan’s paintings are symmetrical designs consisting of naturalistic floral ornamentation or patterns with simple expression.

“Gold is the main material used in the paintings, complimented with acrylic, gouache and watercolour paints on handmade and treated papers.”