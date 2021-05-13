Cinema’s seven screens back in action next week

WOKING’S award-winning Nova Cinema will reopen next week, with programmes running from Thursday 20 May through to Sunday.

One of seven 4K screens at the recently refurbished Nova Cinema

The seven-screen venue in the Ambassadors Theatre Group (ATG) complex in The Peacocks shopping centre is showing films including Godzilla Vs Kong in 4k resolution and Dolby Atmos sound, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb, The Secret Garden and Minari.

The cinema will be open every day during half-term, with a Nova Kids screening at 10.30am and tickets at £3.

A launch in October last year was cut short by a national lockdown, but the cinema’s refurbishment was honoured at the International Design Awards for its transformation under the guidance of Wren Architecture and Design.

The Ambassador screens had previously been closed in September 2019 as part of a revamp with joint investment from Woking Borough Council and ATG.

Social distancing and safety measures will remain in place at the cinema to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for guests and staff.

Simon Thomsett, Nova Cinema’s venue director, said: “The time has finally come for us to relaunch our brand-new Nova Cinema and we could not be more excited.

Films due to be screened when the cinema reopens include Oscar winners Nomadland and Sound of Metal, and also Godzilla VS Kong

“It’s been an incredibly challenging time for cultural venues up and down the country and we are so happy to emerge from it with something so beautiful for the people of Woking and beyond to enjoy.

“We were lucky enough to be able to share it with some audiences when we originally launched late last year, and the feedback was fantastic.

“To all those who never got the Nova experience last time around, come along and join us – our doors are open.”

FOR more information and to book tickets, visit www.novacinema.com. Booking is not compulsory, but the cinema is operating on a cashless basis at present so transactions must be card payment.