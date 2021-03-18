Brooklands Museum to star in new television series

THE secrets and history of the Brooklands racing circuit are to be revealed in a TV series, with cameras allowed to film behind the scenes for the first time.

The 10-part Secrets of the Transport Museum will follow work of the staff and volunteers who maintain the fascinating collection of aircraft, vehicles and artefacts.

Tamalie Newbery, the CEO and director of Brooklands, dressed as Ethel Locke King, who oversaw the building of the circuit after her husband fell ill after starting it. She is driving “Daisy” which has been restored by volunteer Roger Horsfield

It will also explore the stories of the pioneering men and women who risked their lives in pursuit of their dreams of speed and flight in the early 20th century, and the ways in which Brooklands has influenced modern engineering.

The site housed major aircraft factories, especially during both world wars, and the combination of its aviation and motoring history are celebrated in the series.

Motorcycle volunteers Michael and Perry at work in the McEvoy Shed

A part of the series will feature the Belles of Brooklands, a group of female racing drivers in the 1930s. One of the Belles was Kay Petre, whose 100-year-old V12 Delage will be driven in one episode by racing driver Abbie Eaton.

Tamalie Newbery, the Brooklands CEO and director said: “Working with all the teams on this documentary has been so rewarding and much more fun than we could have ever imagined.

“I am looking forward to sharing the wonderful work our volunteers and staff do with all the viewers, and hope that it encourages people to visit and support this national treasure.”

Tamalie said her highlight of taking part in the series was dressing up as Ethel Locke King, the “first lady” of Brooklands and driving “Daisy”, the first car to be driven at the circuit.

Racing driver Abbie Eaton on the Brooklands track with the V12 Delage driven by Kay Petre in the 1930s

Brooklands Museum celebrates its 30th anniversary in April but is currently closed under national lockdown restrictions.

The first episode of the Brooklands documentary will be shown at 8pm on Tuesday 30 March on Yesterday channel and will be available on catch‐up on UKTV Play.

