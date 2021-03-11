Support hospice fun run with the Easter Bunny

A VIRTUAL fun run over the Easter weekend is being held to raise funds for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

The Easter Bunny limbers up to get ready for the Virtual Easter Fun Run

“Following the positive feedback and success of our Virtual Santa Fun Run over Christmas last year, we wanted to hold another fun virtual event at Easter for the whole family to take part in, hopefully in some beautiful spring sunshine,” said Phil Wormley, the charity’s director of fundraising.

The event will be held on 3 and 4 April with participants invited to hop, skip, walk, run or even jump distances from 1km to 40km.

All participants in the Fun Run will be awarded a medal and certificate, with all those who raise over £50 eligible to win a special Easter hamper

Everyone who raises more than £50 will be eligible to win an Easter hamper and those with the best costumes will win prizes.

All those taking part will be given a medal and certificate.

Registration is £6 per participant or £20 for a group of four.

A spokesman for the hospices said: “We have created an Easter activity pack, which you can find on our website, which includes a printable bunny ears template for you to make and don while taking part in the Easter Fun Run.

“It also includes a range of Easter-themed activities for the whole family to take part in this April.”

For more information, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk or email fundraising@wsbhospices.co.uk.