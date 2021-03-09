Vision of the future is a winner

A WOKING girl is among the prize-winners in vehicle giant Toyota’s global Dream Car Art Contest.

Anoushka Kumar landed the bronze award in the UK eight to 11 category with her Pandemic Warrior, and will receive a Samsung tablet and a Toyota goody bag for her efforts.

HERE TO HELP – Anoushka’s inventive idea for the future of healthcare caught the eye in the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

“I was really happy when I heard I’d won a prize, very excited,” said nine-year-old Anoushka, who attends Halstead Preparatory School.

“I thought 2020 had been really boring with everyone stuck in their houses, so I wanted something to help people.

“The Pandemic Warrior works day and night, sanitising everyone and vaccinating them if they need it.”

The competition invited children to submit artwork demonstrating vehicles of the future. Creative ideas ranged from virus zappers to recycling robots as youngsters tackled the challenges of today.

More than 350 entries were received from across the UK, with 221 in the eight to 11 category.

Although national restrictions meant Toyota could not bring the winners together for the traditional awards presentation, a virtual awards ceremony video, including an introduction from Steve Backshall, the author and wildlife expert, was sent to the successful entrants.