Students put the fun in fundraising

SECONDARY school students raised almost £3,000 for charity while taking part in a range of fun and educational activities in their homes.

Sadie’s delicious-looking cake

Online lessons at Woking High had been replaced for a day by a Wower Book of Records initiative.

This had students at the Horsell school competing against each other in a series of challenges, aiming to achieve the highest ratings.

Zack and Toby with their floor to ceiling Lego tower

They chose charities to support, with Years 7 and 9 fundraising for LinkAble and Years 8 and 10 raising money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices. Parents, relatives and friends donated a total of £2,870.

Their challenges were divided into four categories – Building Stuff, Making Stuff, Doing Stuff and Outdoor Stuff.

This included building a house of cards, Lego building, baking, film making, the most spectacular paper throwing, press-ups, nature photography and a catapult challenge.

Students were invited to submit evidence of the task that they were most proud of and prizes were awarded for each category. These will be entered into the school’s Wower Book of Records.

Julia Allen, the school’s office manager, said: “The creativity and resilience of the student community in this event was outstanding, and the submissions were countless.

“The judging process was made incredibly difficult, as students aimed for excellence in all of their activities. Woking High School could not be prouder of everyone who participated.”

Archie in his Cat in the Hat costume

She said the idea of the challenges was get children away from their screens for one day and give them something to do that was fun, creative and also educational.

The fundraising achievement follows a similar event last year in which children from Years 7 to 9 took part in five one-hour sessions – aiming for an hour of “wow” – which included a variety of fun and exciting fundraising assignments.

“We might do this more than once a year,” said Julia.