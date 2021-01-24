Seventies Scouts all smiles on Remembrance Day

HOW many people do you recognise from this old photo?

Taken around 1974, it shows members of 1st Old Woking Scout Group at an annual Remembrance Day service outside the front entrance of St Peter’s Church.

GOOD TIMES: The 1st Old Woking Scout Group circa 1974

In those days, the group had its metal corrugated-clad headquarters near the Hoe Stream bridge, off Old Woking Road.

Assistant Akela Jean Harding, pictured third from the left, has lived in Woking most of her adult life, and remembers the good times the Scouts had. Her son, Colin, sent us the photo.

Jean, 88, said: “What memories – I’m glad I was part of it.

“At times, it was absolute bedlam because my son Barrie was one of the cubs and always seemed to be misbehaving. The more he played up, the more others thought they could do it as well.

MEMORIES: Jean Harding and her son Colin

“We had some fantastic times, but I wonder how many people in the picture still live locally.”

Jean and her family were well known in the neighbourhood, then living next-door to the greengrocer’s in Rydens Way, Old Woking.

In the 19702 and 80s, she and her now late husband Rex ran the Old Woking Youth Club at the Community Centre in Sundridge Road, the current headquarters of the scout group.

