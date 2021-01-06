Young baker Izzy, 6, raises £1,100 for charity

A ST JOHN’S schoolgirl has raised more than £1,100 for charity by selling cupcakes she baked during lockdown.

Izzy Schupbach, aged six, was inspired by talks about values at her school, St John’s Primary, and decided that she wanted to help.

Six-year-old fundraiser Izzy Schupbach, with her sister April and mum Claire Picture by Terry Hapgood

The money she raised has been split between Home-Start Runnymede and Woking, and St Peter’s Hospital, on behalf of NHS charities.

Izzy has had thank you letters and certificates from both charities, and a special award from her Rainbows county commissioner – Izzy attends 1st Knaphill Rainbows.

Baking has come naturally to Izzy, who bakes with her mother, Claire, and grandmother. “We bake lots of things,” Izzy said. “Cookies, cupcakes, jam tarts and dinners.

“My sister April, who is nine, helped me a lot with the baking, and my mum helps me with the oven because it’s hot.

“And dad does most of the clearing up. He’s the tidy one.

“People have said really nice things about the cakes and they’re always happy when they get them. I haven’t got tired of baking yet, I still like everything about it.”

Claire, who works for Home-Start, which supports families in coping with physical and mental illness, isolation and child development, said: “Izzy’s idea just took off.

“I’d posted a line about it on Facebook and a friend suggested opening a JustGiving page, which we did. It went on from there.

“People have been very generous. We haven’t really baked that many cakes, probably about 200, but buyers have tended to ask for two cakes, say, and paid £10. They’ve really entered into the spirit of it, and I’m grateful to them for that.

“We’ve only delivered locally and we’ve been very careful, just doing doorstep drops. April was a big help with that, too, as well as with the baking.

“It’s been a wonderful lesson for Izzy, of kindness reflected. That if you do a good thing it comes back to you.”

And how does Izzy feel about her efforts and the money she’s raised?

“Really proud and happy that the charities are going to get all that money. I’d like it to buy presents for children who don’t have them.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/izzyscakes.