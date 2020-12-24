DJ bags interviews with stars for Christmas broadcast

ROCK and pop stars Suzi Quatro and Limahl are to make special Christmas appearances on a local radio show presented by a Woking DJ.

Interviews with the two stars, and Darren Day, the actor, singer and TV presenter, will be broadcast by Jon Andrews on his Surrey Hills Community Radio show.

Jon Andrews, top left, and Martin Bell, top right, interview pop star Limahl for Surrey Hills Community Radio

He runs a twice-weekly show, The Sunny Sessions, from his home in Woking, and will broadcast a two-hour special on Christmas Day aimed particularly at people with learning disabilities who are on their own.

Jon said Quatro answered questions posed by people helped by The Sunnybank Trust and discussed her career going back more than 50 years.

“She has a Christmas single, My Heart and Soul (I Need You Home for Christmas),that was written when her son was playing about with some melodies and she just joined in with the words just coming out,” Jon said.

He said the 70-year-old musician spoke about having COVID-19 earlier this year and how unwell she felt but is now fully recovered.

Jon said Limahl was equally chatty and spoke about being in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2012 and how he was offered a place the previous year.

“He joked that he turned it down, but the next year the pay had gone up,” Jon said.

“He was a joy to talk to and you forget he’s a celebrity; it was just like friends chatting.”

Jon said that on Christmas Eve he will broadcast a pre-recorded interview with Day, who will discuss his rise to fame and struggle with mental health problems.

The interview is in the show’s regular Beyond Labels section that seeks to remove the stigma around mental health.

“Darren spoke about being bipolar and how he was misdiagnosed but after the right diagnosis is in a much better place.”

Jon was joined by co-presenter Martin Bell for the interviews with Quatro and Limahl, which were recorded separately earlier this month.

Martin is an ambassador for the learning disabilities charity The Sunnybank Trust, that sponsors the radio show, and a huge music fan.

He said: “I was nervous meeting Limahl and Suzi on Zoom and interviewing them virtually. But I nailed it. I now feel pretty confident about it.”

Jon said: “The show is about being inclusive and it was very important to get Martin involved in the Christmas show to give him the opportunity to chat to his musical heroes and support him in developing his production and interview skills further.

“This is what it’s all about – promoting confidence and empowering people.”

The Sunny Sessions can be heard via www.surreyhillsradio.co.uk Monday and Thursday at 11am. The Christmas Day show will be broadcast from noon to

2pm. For more information on The Sunnybank Trust, visit www.sunnybanktrust.org.