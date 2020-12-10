Police seek clues to death of young man on common

THE young man found dead on Chobham Common on Wednesday last week has been named as Lyndon Turner, who lived in the Ascot area.

The 19-year-old was found dead near Monument Car Park after the ambulance service and police were called at around 5.30pm.

Surrey Police cordon off the Monument Car Park while they search the surrounding area

The parking area was cordoned off and there were several marked and unmarked police vehicles there until Thursday afternoon. A tent was put up and officers were seen searching the surrounding heathland.

Surrey Police would like to speak to anyone who saw Lyndon after 11pm on Tuesday. He was described as white, 6ft 2in, of slim build, wearing a black North Face fleece jacket, black Nike trainers with a red paint design and odd socks.

Det Insp Pete Howgate said: “Lyndon’s death is being treated as unexplained and there is a period of time during which we would like to establish his movements.

“Please get in touch if you can help in any way.”

Information can be given by calling 101 or via www. surrey.police.uk, quoting PR/45200127754.

A 17-year-old boy from Staines-upon-Thames was arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of supplying a controlled substance.