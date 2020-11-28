Festive market to support the hospice

Knaphill Christmas Market will be going ahead next Saturday, 5 December.

The market is being staged in memory of Mel Crossman from the village, who was cared for at Woking Hospice in the last months of her life.

Market organisers (from left) Josie Giugliano, Dueyna Chinere and Sophie Crossman with Rhona Byrne of the Woking Hospice fundraising team

The event will be raising money for the hospice charity, with a selection of stalls along High Street.

The market is the latest in a series of fundraisers which have made thousands of pounds for the charity since Mel died of a brain tumour at the age of 53 in 2018.

It has been organised by Mel’s daughter Sophie Crossman, along with Dueyna Chinere, of The Family Network West Surrey and Zotheka Lifestyle, and Josie Giugliano of GC Events to organise the event for the community.

“As a family we have pledged to raise £50,000 to pay tribute to Mel, who lived in Anchor Hill in Knaphill, by naming Room 3 at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, where she spent her final journey, after her,” said Sophie, who runs the Sweet Melody Creations online gift shop.

“We couldn’t have asked for better love and care that our mum, Mel, and we as a family received. She sadly passed away after a 10-month battle with stage four brain cancer.

“The hospice is an integral part of the community and without fundraising would not be able to open its doors and arms to those people like our mum who truly need it in the last stages of their lives.”

She added that the fundraising events being held in memory of Mel were also intended to raise awareness of the fact the hospice provided its services free of charge.

The market stalls will be spaced out from the Woking Hospice shop in High Street to the post office in Anchor Crescent, from 11am to 3.30pm. Local shops will also be involved

There will be a one-way system for customers, who will be asked to follow the guidelines on hand sanitising and social distancing.

To run a stall, volunteer to help the organisers, provide raffle prizes or make a donation, contact Dueyna, email dueyna.chinere@zothekalifestyle.com or call 07786 798609.