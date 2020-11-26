Switch on a window wonderland for festive cheer

CHRISTMAS lights are going up across Knaphill, encouraged by a competition that aims to get the whole village glowing and glittering.

Knaphill Window Wonderland is urging householders, businesses and churches to bring cheer into people’s lives by putting up festive decorations earlier than usual.

Sarah Wilson, husband Paul and children Jack and Beth in Christmas jumpers for a photo of their Christmas window

“I had the idea back in September, when Christmas events were being cancelled,” said the organiser, Sarah Wilson. “I was thinking how we could have an event where people can wander safely around the village for some Christmas entertainment.”

“We are looking for imaginative and interesting window displays for everyone to enjoy.”

So far, there are 48 entries for the competition, including Holy Trinity Church. Sarah said some great examples of decorated windows were being set in Chobham Road, Lower Guildford Road and Brookwood Farm.

“We will be producing a children’s trail leaflet featuring all the entries,” said Sarah, who with her husband Paul and children Beth, 10, and Jack, 8, has set an example to follow in a bay window at their home.

Presents and cuddly toys around Christmas tree in the Wilson family’s window display

Prizes – for both homes and business winners – have been donated by Sainsbury’s, Knaphill News, Valentino’s, RSM Domestic Appliances, Boorman’s Jewellers, Penny and Hayter Opticians, Seymours estate agents and Ernie’s café.

Entries for the free-to-enter contest must be made by 1 December, Tuesday next week, by emailing knaphillchristmas@outlook.com. See the Knaphill Window Wonderland Facebook for the latest updates.

Villagers will be able to collect a trail guide from Boorman’s in High Street from Monday 7 December, then wander around the displays and vote for their favourites. The winners will be announced on Sunday 20 December

Sarah is encouraging people who are lighting up their whole house for Christmas to take part in the festive decorations contest that is raising money for the Woking Hospice charity.

Properties across North West Surrey can enter the contest, which is being run in conjunction with Seymours and the News & Mail. The first prize is a year’s family pass to more than 30 Merlin attractions across the UK, including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures.

Entries can be made until Tuesday 8 December. Entrants’ addresses will be featured on the hospice website until voting closes on 20 December and the public will vote by scanning a QR code on the Seymours board at their favourite house.

Register to take part by following the “Light up your home for Hospice Care” link on the home page at www.wsbhospices.co.uk.