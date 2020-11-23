Schools receive hand sanitisers from ‘local hero’

A RESTAURANT owner has donated more than 5,000 personal hand sanitiser distributors to six schools in his local community.

The donations have been paid for by Sunil Khadka, who owns the New Haweli at West Byfleet.

Fullbrook principal Katie Moore the sixth form student leadership team and students from Year 7 receive hand sanitisers from Sunil Khadkha

The bottles – complete with the schools’ badges on the labels – have clips so they can be easily attached to school bags or staff lanyards.

Fullbrook School at New Haw has received 1,600 hand sanitisers. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Mr Khadkha, and his commitment to helping everyone at Fullbrook stay safe during the coronavirus situation,” said its principal, Katie Moore.

Hand sanitiser bottles bought for schools by Sunil Khadka

Laura Marczewski, the school marketing co-ordinator, added: “It came as such an unexpected offer when he came in to see Mrs Moore before half term. He’s a total local hero with everything he’s doing for the community in and around West Byfleet.”

The other schools receiving hand sanitisers are St Mary’s CofE Primary School, The Marist Catholic Primary School, Pyrford CofE Primary School, West Byfleet Junior School, and West Byfleet Infant School

Mr Khadka, who has owned New Haweli for 12 years, said he believed in the motto “Our community, our responsibility to make it safe and strong.”

In the first lockdown, he gave food to NHS workers and hand sanitisers to local residents.

The restaurant reopened to diners when the easing of restrictions allowed and is now operating a takeaway service from 4pm to 10pm.