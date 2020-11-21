Football club branches out to sell Christmas trees at festive market

WOKING FC is opening a festive market with gifts, memorabilia and Christmas trees to raise money for the club.

The tree market will open in the main car park on Sunday (22 November) with the rest of the market running from early December.

Alan Dowson, centre, Dave Curtis and Jodie Selley take delivery of a tree from Boz Ahmic, far left

The Christmas trees are being supplied by Boz’s Fruit and Veg, which has shops in the town centre and Horsell and regularly provides food to the football club.

Alan “Dowse” Dowson, the first team manager, will be at the tree market on Sunday and will be helping to make deliveries to anyone who is isolated at home.

Jodie Selley, the bar supervisor and Ladies Reserve captain, is one of the organisers of the market: “There will be cups of hot chocolate in Woking FC mugs to enjoy while you choose which tree you would like to take home with you.”

She said the wider market that will open on 2 December will sell club merchandise and memorabilia provided by a friend of Dowse that includes a Cristiano Ronaldo boot and Lionel Messi shirt.

“We will be doing click and collect system for our Cardinal’s Gold beer kegs,” Jodie said.

Boz Ahmic, who owns Boz’s Fruit and Veg, said he is providing the trees at cost and covering all the transport and other expenses himself.

“I can supply as many trees as are needed. I’ve got a load in stock and can get more,” Boz said.

The trees range in height from 4ft to 7ft with larger ones available for big sites.

Boz has also provided 23 Christmas trees to decorate shops in Horsell High Street.

The Woking FC Christmas trees can be ordered by emailing jodie.selley@wokingfc.co.uk.