Sports awards will honour lockdown hero

A SPECIAL category to recognise those who helped others to stay active during the pandemic has been included in the Sport Woking Awards 2020.

The Active Lockdown Challenge of the Year category is for those who have made a special contribution in the area of physical activity during lockdown and other restrictions.

Woking Football Club First Team Captain, Josh Casey, being presented with ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ award last year by Woking Mayor Cllr Beryl Hunwicks

Nominations for the various awards, including Sports Personality of the Year and Young Sports Personality of the Year, close at noon on Monday 30 November.

Ayesha Azad, the leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Having coped with so much disruption over the past 12 months, it’s really important that our sportsmen and women, clubs, coaches and local heroes get the recognition they deserve for their ongoing commitment to their sport and wellbeing of their participants.

“As a nation we’ve embraced opportunities to keep fit and exercise outdoors like never before. The new 2020 award categories celebrate those who have excelled in the face of adversity, have given their all to fundraise for a good cause or have shown inspirational leadership helping others to achieve their personal best.”

Award winners will be notified and, if coronavirus restrictions allow, will be presented with their trophy and a pair of Nova Cinema tickets in January. There are additional prizes for sponsored category award winners provided by Freedom Leisure and Surrey Playing Fields.

* NOMINATIONS can be made by visiting www.woking.gov.uk/sportsawards. For more information email sports.services@woking.gov.uk or call 01483 743804.