Brooklands Museum’s Concorde is setting for The Crown

THE Brooklands Museum’s Concorde will feature in two episodes of the hit series The Crown now available on Netflix.

SOLO FLIGHT – Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, waves as she boards the Brooklands Museum Concorde. Pictures by Des Willie

Filming was completed in March this year, taking place on board and outside the supersonic airliner. It recreated Princess Diana’s first official trip without Prince Charles, from Heathrow to New York in 1989.

In one scene Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, is seen waving as she boards Concorde, and then taking her seat alone for the three-hour supersonic flight across the Atlantic in another.

Emma Corrin’s Diana sits alone as the iconic aeroplane reaches supersonic

The scenes, from episodes nine and 10 of series four, explore the mounting tensions in her marriage to Prince Charles.

Brooklands Museum is closed but is due to reopen next month when the second national lockdown is scheduled to expire.

Pre-booked tickets will be available at brooklandsmuseum.com when more guidance on reopening has been received.