Anglers’ competition lands record sum for hospice

A RECORD £2,800 was raised for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices at an annual fundraising fishing competition.

THE RIGHT LINES – Brian Wallin, left, receives his trophy for winning the fishing competition from former England international Steve Gardener

The total comfortably beat the previous record of £2,000, which was set last year.

More than 60 anglers of all ages took part in the event, held in memory of John Akers, who was cared for by Woking Hospice until his death in 2013.

Sienna Stone, the winner of the U16s category

Sean Mitchell, who organised the event at Willinghurst Fishery, in Shamley Green, said: “This year it was particularly vital that the event went ahead if possible, as the hospice’s ability to raise funds has been severely hampered by the current pandemic.

“The work that the hospice does in our community, especially through these difficult times, is something that is hard to put into words.

“Many of us have had loved ones cared for by the hospice and this is a small way for us to show our appreciation.”

The match was won by Brian Wallin, whose catch totalled 72lb 4oz, with Chris Tait second and Sean third. The biggest fish overall was a 14lb 7oz carp caught by Laszlo Molnar.

Sienna Stone won the U16s category with catches totalling 36lb 4oz. Peggy Stone was second and Leo Collins third. The biggest fish, at 11lb 4oz, also a carp, was caught by Hope Palmer-Cowlard.

The prizes were presented by the former England international and World Team Champion Steve Gardener.

Hope Palmer-Cowlard, who won the biggest fish award in her category

Sean added: “Unfortunately we couldn’t have a group photo because of social distancing restrictions, which we adhered to throughout the day.

“I made sure that all the trophies and medals were disinfected, and everyone used hand sanitiser before and after collecting their prizes.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors, who help each year. Saffron Contract Services for sponsoring the trophies, Willinghurst Estate manager Paul White for all his help with the event, and Phil Worrall at Apollo Angling, for sponsoring the ‘mystery weight’ prize each year.”