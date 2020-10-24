Children’s workshops will celebrate the magic of acting and dance

MUSIC, acting and dance workshops inspired by Harry Potter, The Wizard of Oz and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice are being held in Ripley next week.

Joanne Newson, rear centre, with teachers Lauren, left, and Abbi and some of the new pupils

Witches and Wizard will be run by the Newson Academy of Speech and Drama at Ripley Primary School.

The workshops will take inspiration from the Harry Potter books and films, the 1939 Judy Garland classic and a section of Disney’s Fantasia.

Sophie Adams

Joanne Newson, who runs the academy, said the pupils, from age four to 10, will be taught songs, movement and drama and will be given certificates.

The workshops will be run by Joanne and Sophie Adams, a graduate of Laine Theatre Arts, on 28 and 29 October from 9.30am to 3.30pm and will cost £55 for new pupils and £50 for current pupils and siblings.

Sophie is a new teacher at the academy and during school terms will lead classes on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings at Ripley School Musical Theatre classes. There are classes for children from the age of four and ones for adults

Joanne, who lives in West Byfleet, and her teachers run classes accredited with the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and student’s take the LAMDA exams.

For more information call Joanne on 07956 266124, email joanne@newsonacademy.co.uk or visit www.newsonacademy.co.uk.