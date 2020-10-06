Eco-friendly café for village community

A GARDEN café which aims to promote eco-friendly coffee has opened in Byfleet.

Hosted in St Mary’s Centre for the Community, it has takeaway available and seating outside from Tuesday to Friday from 8.45am to 4.15pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.

FULL OF BEANS – Café co-ordinator Amber prepares to welcome visitors

Its high-quality eco-coffee highlights environmental sustainability, and is served in cups that are 95% recyclable. Over the coming months, totally compostable cups will be introduced.

The café has a trained barista to serve coffee and also provide specialist training for volunteers who would like to get involved.

The café was part of a three-month refurbishment project which included local community group Fresh Start. Building materials were donated by Octagon.

St Mary’s garden café advertises its eco-friendly message

Its arts theme will showcase local artists, and use the centre space for activities for the whole community. The café has disabled access and the centre will have a dedicated children’s play and learn area.

Cllr Simon Ashall, portfolio holder for centres for the community, said: “The refurbishment has brought a new lease of life to the centre by creating a new garden and tea room that will be spaces for the community to meet together.

“While St Mary’s is the host venue, the café’s modern and welcoming environment is open to all residents.

“I really hope that it will bring people together – with appropriate COVID safety measures for the moment – including centre users and residents of Byfleet.

“I would like to thank Octagon and Fresh Start for their involvement and leadership on this project, which provided training, skills and support to rough sleepers throughout the build.”

Initially the café offers takeaway and outdoor seating only, but indoor seating will be introduced over the coming weeks.

The garden café is at St Mary’s Centre for the Community, Stream Close, Byfleet, Surrey KT14 7LZ. To find out more about the café or becoming a volunteer, please contact St Mary’s on 01483 743 877 or email stmarys@woking.gov.uk