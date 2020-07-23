Tea party theme brings fun to care home

THE garden of a Chertsey care home was recently decorated in the theme of a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Residents and staff from Signature at Parklands Manor enjoyed a wonderful afternoon in glorious sunshine listening to The Everly Others.

FUN IN THE SUN – Staff from Parklands Manor dressed in character for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

The staff dressed up in character, with Alice, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, and Playing Cards all represented.

The head chef and his team made delicious sandwiches cut in the shape of hearts, miniature jam sandwiches and chocolate mousse, and lemonade and Prosecco were served.

Maggie Middleton, general manager, said: “It was so lovely to see so many residents and staff in the garden, with social distancing in mind, enjoying and dancing to the music from The Everly Others.

“Residents and staff have been amazing with the challenges of the last three months and it was so good seeing everyone enjoying themselves.”