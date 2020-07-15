Man Utd hero to sell shirts and medals at local auction

FORMER Manchester United star Norman Whiteside will sell his collection of football memorabilia, including his FA Cup winner’s medals, at Ewbank’s this month.

Whiteside was not only the youngest player to score in FA Cup and League Cup finals, but also the youngest to appear in the World Cup. He turned out for Northern Ireland at Espana 82, when he was 17.

Former Manchester United star Norman Whiteside with one of several shirts up for auction, that he wore making football history

The sale, to be held at the Burnt Common auction room on Wednesday 29 July, will also feature international shirts worn by Bryan Robson, Ray Wilkins, Michel Platini, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Patrick Battiston and Júlio César.

Whiteside made his debut for United when he was 16. He won the FA Cup with them on two occasions, and was their youngest captain – when he was 20.

Ewbank’s will auction his shirts from the 1983 League Cup final and 1985 FA Cup final, the top he wore as the youngest player in the World Cup, and his international caps.

Whiteside’s decision to sell his memorabilia came shortly after his 55th birthday. He said: “No-one has pressurised me to do it, but now I’m turning 55 I want to make sure that all my pension provisions are in place.

“I get a small pension from my football career, but we didn’t earn much in those days before the Premiership. So I want to put that together with what the auction will raise to secure the future.”

Some of the lots that will be on offer have been in the United museum for more than 30 years.

“I thought it would be nice for the fans to have a chance to bid for something,” said Whiteside.

Commenting on the memorabilia going under the hammer, Alastair McCrea, an expert from Ewbank’s, said: “It’s the most extraordinary and historic collection that ticks so many boxes.

“Manchester United is the most iconic football team in the world and Norman Whiteside was the player of his generation, as well as being the youngest to score in a League Cup and FA Cup final. The list of superlatives continues with his international role.

“Having the chance to bid for any number of pieces in this consignment must be the ultimate dream for football fans. It’s an honour – especially as a football-playing Northern Irishman myself – to handle this auction.”

For more on this story, get a copy of tomorrow’s News & Mail (16 July edition)