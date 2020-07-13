Shoppers help store raise £15,000 for NHS charities

CUSTOMERS of the Marks and Spencer store at Brooklands have been involved in raising more than £15,200 for NHS Charities Together during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since April, they have been donating money at the tills and with their loyalty card benefits.

Store manager Kevin Newcombe and staff members Adele Penge and Katy Gibbs with the display announcing the latest total raised for NHS Charities Together

And M&S is supporting the cause by donating the profits from special product sales.

Customers can also choose NHS Charities Together as their Sparks charity in the M&S loyalty scheme, meaning that the company donates on their behalf when they shop in any store or online.

M&S is donating £4.26 from the sale of every All in This Together T-shirt and 10p for every NHS Charities Together Bag for Life sold in the food hall, along with 10% of the purchase price of items bought in the M&S Rainbow Sale.

At Brooklands, this all amounted last week to a total of £15,278, flagged up in the store on a heart-shaped display board decorated in rainbow colours.

Store manager Kevin Newcombe and his team will be updating the total raised on Monday mornings.

“The past few months have been challenging for all of us, but one thing that’s been amazing is seeing people rally together,” he said.

“We’re very proud that our community has already helped raise such an amazing amount for a really important cause that will provide vital support to NHS staff, volunteers, and patients.”

For the full story, see the 9 July edition of the News & Mail