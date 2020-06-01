Kids get creative for virtual penalty shoot-out

GOLDSWORTH Park Rangers are aiming to be on target with a sponsored back-garden penalty shoot-out this weekend (6 and 7 June), raising funds for the club and two other charities.

The children’s football club and registered charity has more than 600 boys and girls as members, and is run by volunteers.

The Goldsworth Park Rangers Gladiators, pictured after winning the under-9s cup at last year’s end of season tournament

“We usually organise an annual end-of-season tournament which attracts more than 2,000 kids from near and far,” said trustee Simon Barron.

“In previous years we’ve also seen guest appearances from Geoff Hurst, Martin Keown and Alan Dowson. Not only is it a fun event but it’s a major fundraiser for the club.

“In the current circumstances we are unable to run this event and so are planning a virtual event for the children to take part in and to get sponsorship to raise funds.

“Over the weekend of 6 and 7 June, which is when the tournament was originally scheduled, all the boys and girls will take part in a sponsored back-garden penalty shoot-out.

The Goldsworth Park Rangers under-10s team the Dolphins at last year’s end of season tournament

“The aim is for each of our teams to score 2020 penalties between their players. We are also asking them to be as imaginative and creative as possible in their use of ‘goals’, goalkeeper, and so on. All the children will be asking for sponsorship.

“We will split any funds raised as half to the club and the other half split equally between Shooting Star Children’s Hospices and Halo Children’s Foundation.

“Shooting Star Children’s Hospices provides care for children with life-limiting conditions, and Halo Children’s Foundation supports children suffering from bereavement. Both of these charities have supported families from GPR in recent years.”

For more information or to donate, please visit http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/GPRtournament2020