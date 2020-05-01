Rugby club helps out NHS

CHOBHAM Rugby Club have achieved a loan deal – but it doesn’t involve a player.

Their season was brought to a premature end by coronavirus, but the Fowlers Wells outfit have converted disappointment into kindness by helping the NHS.

Harriet Reid, of The Fort House Surgery, with the defibrillator on loan from Chobham Rugby Club

Chob answered a Surrey GP surgery’s plea for a lifesaving defibrillator which would be installed at a COVID-19 assessment centre – one of the temporary primary care facilities being set up across the county for patients showing symptoms of the disease.

The club loaned their own defibrillator to The Fort House Surgery, Walton-on-Thames.

Hugh Scott, Chobham’s head of medical, said: “With the pandemic making the purchase of medical equipment difficult and with all rugby activity cancelled, our defibrillator was not required. So we were happy to assist.”