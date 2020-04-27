Cards finish 10th as National League is cancelled

WOKING Football Club have finished the 2019-20 campaign in 10th place in the Vanarama National League – despite playing only 38 of their 46 games.

The coronavirus crisis forced the league to announce last week that, following a vote by member clubs, all remaining matches in the regular season would be cancelled.

Woking FC boss Alan Dowson

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall said: “At a time when the entire country is wrestling with the devastating impact of COVID-19, the cancellation of the remaining normal-season matches brings a degree of certainty to our clubs coping with the business implications of the virus.”

The Cards won 15 of their league fixtures, scored 50 goals and amassed 55 points. Alan Dowson’s team finished three points below the play-off zone, having been promoted from National League South in 2019.

Woking were last in action on Tuesday 10 March, when they lost 3-1 at home to Barnet.

In a statement, the Cards’ board said: “We want to take this opportunity to praise the management and players for a strong league season and some memorable performances and results.

“It is a big pity that the final games will not be happening as we were confident of finishing in the play-off positions which would have been a superb return for a part-time team.

“We are sure we speak for the supporters in saying that the players have done us proud.

“We also want to thank the volunteers who are still working so hard in the background.”