Bringing some magic sparkle to the lives of isolated children

A CHILDREN’S party organiser is cheering up children whose birthday parties have been cancelled or are in isolation because of coronavirus by chatting to them online dressed as their favourite character.

Zara Mizen, who runs Koala Kids Parties, is donating all the proceeds from the videos to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

A child having a live video chat with Zara

Zara, who lives in Old Woking, came up with the idea for doing live chats and recording personalised messages after the birthday parties she runs were cancelled.

“I wanted to try and add a little sparkle through all this doom and gloom,” she said.

Zara as the mouse from the Gruffalo

She founded Koala Kids Parties a year ago and normally runs children’s parties in homes or other venues, each with a particular theme and dressed as the birthday boy or girl’s favourite character from books, films and TV series.

Zara had planned to support Great Ormond Street Hospital with a fundraising party at Sutton Green Hall recently, but the event had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she had noticed other children’s entertainers offering videos commercially but decided that doing this for charity was the right thing to do.

“I have had a brilliant response. A woman who lives locally has ordered a Paw Patrol message for her nephew in Australia.

“Doing these videos is great for me. The parties are the best thing ever and so much fun. With all the parties cancelled or postponed this means that I still get to dress up and get the reward of entertaining the children and seeing them having fun.”

Zara as Snow Queen Elsa from Frozen

Zara studied performing arts at the University of Surrey and spent several years working as an entertainer for a children’s party organiser before setting out on her own.

She chose the name Koala Kids Parties after a wonderful trip to Australia.

Jodie, a mum who lives in Woking, said: “Koala Kids Parties called my seven-year-old daughter Scarlett today as we are currently in self isolation.

“A Facetime with Sleeping Beauty was just what the doctor ordered; the joy and sparkle in my daughter’s face was just amazing. Being able to show her a bit of magic in the climate we are in was amazing.

“Scarlett is star struck and she’s so happy.”

Another happy customer was Michelle, who ordered a message for her grandson’s fourth birthday. She said: “So fab! It was well thought through with personal touches all about him.”

Video chats and personalised video messages can be booked by calling 07917 698303 or emailing koalakidsparties@gmail.com.