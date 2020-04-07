Coronavirus patient praises St Peter’s Hospital after six day induced coma

A MAN who spent six days in an induced coma at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey while being treated for COVID-19 has paid tribute to the “phenomenal and attentive” medical team.

Andrew Hodge, 54, an electrical engineer, spent a total of 10 days in the hospital and said he wanted people to know that being ventilated for the virus “is not game over”.

“I don’t want to dilute the seriousness of it, but I want people to realise they can survive this,” he said. “There is so much negative communication about how many people have died, as opposed to how many have survived.”

He spent time in the Chertsey hospital’s emergency department, acute medical unit, the intensive care unit and Aspen ward, and paid tribute to all the staff for their dedication. He praised one nurse on Aspen who simply held his hand for a while.

He is now recovering back at home in Laleham with his wife Dawn and their daughters Isabella, 17, and Genevieve, 11.