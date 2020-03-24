Legal firms to merge

LOCAL law firm Barlow Robbins – with offices in Woking, as well as Guildford and London – has agreed a merger with Moore Blatch, aiming to create a regional powerhouse firm with a significant geographic footprint across the south east.

The merger has been approved unanimously by the two firms’ respective partnerships.

Ed Whittington and Helen Goatley

Set to begin trading as Moore Barlow from 1 May, the new firm will comprise 70 partners, 272 lawyers and legal professionals, and a total staff of nearly 500 across six UK offices. Moore Barlow will have a combined turnover of almost £40 million, putting it well within the roster of the UK’s top 100 law firms.

The firm combined will have offices in Woking, Southampton, Guildford and Lymington, as well as Richmond and the City of London. It will also be the sole UK legal advisor within Ecovis, an international network of more than 7,500 lawyers, accountants and consultants with capability around the globe.

“There is a unique opportunity to bring together the absolute best of our two organisations – both outstanding firms with deep regional roots, strong areas of specialism, and dedicated teams of exceptional talent,” said Ed Whittington, managing partner of Moore Blatch. “By combining our highly complementary areas of expertise, we will be one of very few firms with the breadth, depth and resources to meet all the needs of our core client groups. Moore Barlow is poised to become a national leader in our chosen fields.”

For the full story get the 19 March edition of the News & Mail