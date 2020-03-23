Recognition for retired civil servant

A WOMAN who worked at the New Haw “Vet Lab” for nearly 50 years has been presented with the Imperial Service Medal.

Rosemary Dunn worked her way up at the government laboratories in Woodham Lane to become an assistant scientific officer.

Rosemary Dunn with her medal and letter, which was presented to her by Chris Adkiss, CEO of the Animal & Plant Health Agency

Rosemary, who retired last summer and lives in New Haw, was called back to the site run by the Animal & Plant Health Agency and surprised with the presentation of the medal

“I was quite shocked as I didn’t know I was getting it,” she said.

Rosemary’s Imperial Service Medal

The Imperial Service Medal, part of the Imperial Service Order, was instituted in 1902 to reward civil servants who have retired after at least 25 years with “loyal and meritorious service to the Crown”.

The accolade also came with a letter sent on behalf of the Queen by the Registrar of the Imperial Service Order. It states: “I am commanded to forward the Imperial Service Medal which Her Majesty the Queen has been graciously pleased to award to you in recognition of the meritorious service which you have rendered.”

Rosemary and her husband Jeff lived in Knaphill until about 18 years ago, when they moved to New Haw.

She said she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her children and grandchildren and visits twice a year to Cyprus.