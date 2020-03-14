STRICTLY Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden will star when hit musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert arrives in Woking next week.

While McFadden takes on the role of Tick/Mitzi, Laurence Olivier Award winner Miles Western plays Bernadette and Nick Hayes completes the leading line-up as Adam/Felicia.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert promises a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics

Priscilla is the tale of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs in the Australian outback to put on the show of a lifetime.

Expect a dazzling array of costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and more.

This new production comes from first-time producer Jason Donovan, who brought the role of Tick/Mitzy to life in the original West End stage show. “I never got bored of performing it because it is such a great story,” he says. “As an actor and a musician, and as a singer, you could twist in between the brilliance of the songs and the universality of the story and really get your teeth stuck into the piece.”

Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be at the New Victoria Theatre from Monday to Saturday next week, 16 to 21 March.