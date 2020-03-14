Man who stamped on victim’s head jailed

A MAN from West Byfleet has been jailed for an attack in which he stamped on his victim’s head during an argument, knocking him unconscious.

Fanica Asmarandei, 55, also punched the other person repeatedly during a confrontation in Victoria Way, Woking.

Fanica Asmarandei has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm

Asmarandei, of Blenheim Close, was sentenced to three years in prison last week, after previously pleading guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Guildford Crown Court had been told that a police patrol came across the incident, in front of Tattoo Land, after they were flagged down by a passer-by.

The officers were told that Asmarandei was attacking a man he had been arguing with. They found the 50-year-old victim was unconscious and not breathing, so they carried out CPR first aid until an ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have not suffered any serious injuries during the assault, which took place on Sunday 13 January last year. He was treated for bruising to his face.

Asmarandei was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident was investigated by Detective Constable Pete Coe, who commented after the sentencing: “This was a nasty and vicious assault which quickly escalated into violence following an argument between the two men, who were known to each other.

“It is a miracle that, despite losing consciousness and not breathing when officers arrived, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries or long-term effects.”