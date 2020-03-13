Charlotte’s litter picking party

FRIENDS of a Woking schoolgirl received invitations to an unusual event to celebrate her sixth birthday.

Charlotte, at the front, with her little litter pickers, parents and the mayor Beryl Hunwicks

Charlotte Thwaites asked 18 children to join her on a litter-picking expedition in their neighbourhood.

She came up with the idea when her mum Debbie asked her what she wanted to do to mark the occasion.

Tabitha, Thomas and Jack in the brambles digging discarded plastic bags out of a bramble patch

“Her reply was, ‘Mummy, can I have a litter picking party?’,” said Debbie. “Amazed and slightly confused, I asked what she wanted to do at her litter picking party, her reply was simple, ‘pick up all the litter’.”

She said that on her way to Barnsbury Primary School every day, Charlotte points out all the litter people are dropping – and it bothers her that people are making the estate so messy.

Debbie asked the waste collection company Serco if it would lend some equipment for the party. “They gave us 20 grabbers, hi-vis vests and good-quality gloves,” she said.

Charlotte receives her certificate from Cllr Hunwicks

She asked Woking Mayor Beryl Hunwicks to sign certificates for the children.

“She came back with an even better idea that she would come at noon to present the children with certificates from the borough council after they had been out litter picking,” Debbie added.

She said the activity went very well, with the children thoroughly enjoying the morning clearing up roads, verges and hedges on the Barnsbury estate.

The children filled five large bags – and said they could have filled more if they had more time.

For the full story get the 12 March edition of the News & Mail