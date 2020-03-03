Zara’s special party to support children’s hospital

A CHILDREN’S party organiser is arranging a special party to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Zara entertains children as a wizard for a Harry Potter party

Zara Mizen, who lives in Old Woking, founded Koala Kids Parties in March last year. She runs children’s parties in homes or other venues, each with a particular theme, and dresses as the birthday boy or girl’s favourite character.

The concept has proved such a success that Zara is considering taking on a second organiser and entertainer to help with the workload.

Ella from Frozen is a popular favourite character

Zara studied performing arts at the University of Surrey and spent several years working as an entertainer for a children’s party organiser before setting out on her own.

“I run games and adventure role play and can do any theme, provided I am given enough time. I will find or make the right costume,” Zara said.

She chose the name Koala Kids Parties after a trip to Australia and decided to celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of her business by holding a big party to help Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Zara as Jessie from Toy Story

“What better way to celebrate than by raising money for such an amazing charity, who work so hard to change the lives of thousands of children?” said Zara.

The party, aimed at children aged three to seven, will be held at Sutton Green Village Hall on Sunday, 29 of March from 11am to 1pm. The children must be accompanied by an adult.

It will feature Elsa, from Frozen, Supergirl and other characters. There will be a buffet and a chance for children to win a free 30-minute visit from a character of their choice.

Tickets are £12 per child and must be booked in advance by calling 07917 698303 or by emailing koalakidsparties@gmail.com.