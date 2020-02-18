Lunch boasts the benefits of working in Woking

LADIES who lunch took on a whole new meaning when the Federation of Small Businesses hosted its first Woking Women in Business luncheon.

Among the guests was multi-award winning Julianne Ponan, CEO and founder of Creative Nature, who revealed that she is considering moving her business to Woking.

DOING LUNCH – (Front row, left to right), Federation of Small Businesses area leader Shelagh Currie, Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks and Julianne Ponan; back row (left to right), Woking MP Jonathan Lord, Laura Bounds, Julianne’s business partner and fiancé Matthew Ford and Theresa Ward of Woking FSB

Julianne, whose free-from range promises “delicious without doubt”, shared the floor with award-winning entrepreneur Laura Bounds, owner of Kent Crisps, Kentish Oils, Kentish Condiments and A Little Bit Food Company, Woking MP Jonathan Lord and the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks as guests of honour at the event at Hoebridge Golf Centre.

In response to a description of Woking by Mr Lord as “one of the most proactive, pro-business boroughs in Surrey”, Julianne told the News & Mail: “Well, we heard today what a good place Woking is for businesses and actually I am considering moving my business to Woking.”

“I really enjoyed hearing from both speakers,” Mr Lord said. “In both cases sheer resilience and determination has played a huge part in their success and they were able to really inspire everyone who attended today.

“Starting a small business will always bring very big challenges but all the women I met at this event had incredible stories of determination to tell and that is a good thing for the Woking area.”

The mayor welcomed the fact that the speakers attributed their success to teamwork and commended them for their courage, saying: “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice that says ‘I’ll try again tomorrow’ – I think there’s a lot of courage in this room.”