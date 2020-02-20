Deputy chief constable quits over misconduct

SURREY Police’s deputy chief constable has stepped down from his position and retired from policing following a decision by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) that he had a case to answer for misconduct.

Jeremy Burton had “let himself, his colleagues and our communities down”, according to chief constable Gavin Stephens, who added: “In my view, Mr Burton’s behaviour fell short of the standards that are expected of a police officer and as a chief officer.

“This has been a difficult case, and I am satisfied that this is a proportionate outcome, recognising the severity level, and that Mr Burton will no longer be serving as a police officer, which brings an end to what has otherwise been a distinguished 31 year career.”

This follows a voluntary referral made by the Force to the IOPC in the summer of last year in relation to two officers.

Mr Burton’s decision to quit does mean that neither he nor Surrey Police will hear the findings of a misconduct meeting. The details of his actions have not been disclosed. The highest sanction that can be given to officers facing misconduct is a final written warning. Under separate legislation, due to Mr Burton’s rank as a chief officer, a chief constable can require the officer to resign or retire.

He was only announced as the force’s deputy chief constable in May last year, having been in the position temporarily since January.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Munro said: “I have been kept updated on developments by the chief constable over recent months and I share his disappointment that Mr Burton’s behaviour has unfortunately tarnished the reputation of the many hard-working officers and staff within Surrey Police.”

The other officer involved received a final written warning after admitting to two conduct matters at a private meeting held on Friday 14 February.