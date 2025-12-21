Today, Sunday, December 21 in Woking sees patchy rain likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C and dropping to about 7°C by evening. Clouds persist, with drizzle possible in the afternoon. Winds remain moderate, making it feel cooler. Local weather watchers can expect periods of light rain that may ease later.
Tomorrow offers partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 10°C and a low close to 6°C. Monday should remain mostly dry, providing a spell that could break up the clouds. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable, though extra cloud might return later. This local forecast suggests a relatively mild day overall.
The next day (Tuesday) turns overcast, with temperatures about 7°C and dipping near 4°C. Early mist may appear, but no major rain is expected. The day stays cool under grey skies. Light winds maintain a calm feel. Weather conditions point to a largely quiet scenario without big changes.
The following day (Wednesday) brings partly cloudy spells, peaking near 6°C and starting close to 3°C. Some midday sun could break through, keeping conditions brighter for a time. Most of the day remains dry, with only light breezes. Local weather forecasts suggest this midweek stretch should stay fairly mild overall.
After that, Thursday stays mostly sunny with temperatures near 4°C, falling to about 1°C overnight. A brisk wind might develop, but the sky remains clear. No rain is on the horizon, concluding a cooler end to the week. Forecasts indicate bright conditions persist, keeping the day crisp and providing ideal winter weather.
This article was automatically generated
